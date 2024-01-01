en English
Australia

Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Severe Rainfall and Flash Flooding Threaten the Region

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Severe Rainfall and Flash Flooding Threaten the Region

The Gold Coast, renowned for its spectacular beaches and bustling tourist scene, is facing a severe weather crisis. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for intense rainfall, leading to potentially dangerous flash flooding that threatens local residents, infrastructure, and the economy.

Unprecedented Rainfall and Flash Floods

Parts of the Hinterland have already been subjected to heavy rainfall, with some areas recording over 300mm in a 24-hour window. This has led to the rapid rise in water levels in the region’s rivers and creeks, including the Nerang, Coomera, and Pimpama Rivers, and Mudgeeraba, Tallebudgera, and Currumbin Creeks.

Response and Preparations

In response to the imminent flood risk, road closures and sandbagging stations have been implemented across the city. The City of Gold Coast has advised residents to avoid non-essential travel and prepare their homes for the extreme weather. Updates on flash flooding impacts, waste management, evacuation centers, and the state of aquatic centers are being communicated via the city’s social media channels and emergency contacts.

Weather Impact and Forecast

Although the severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted, the threat of isolated heavy rainfall persists for a significant part of southeast Queensland. Large sections of the region are on alert for heavy rain from a slow-moving thunderstorm, with isolated 24-hourly rainfall totals of more than 250 millimeters possible. The SES has received over 4,000 calls for help, with 460 of those occurring in the last 24 hours. With thousands of homes still without power from storms on Christmas Day, many residents have been warned that they could continue to face power outages for several more days. However, Queenslanders can anticipate a short respite from the wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday, before severe storms return around Friday.

The constant recurrence of such extreme weather events presents a significant challenge for the Gold Coast, especially sectors reliant on favorable weather conditions, like tourism and outdoor activities. The ongoing weather crisis is a stark reminder of the increasing volatility of global weather patterns and the urgent need for comprehensive climate change strategies.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

