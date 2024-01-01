en English
Australia

Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Extreme Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Extreme Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding

The Gold Coast, an idyllic region in Australia renowned for its sunny weather, has been ravaged by a series of severe weather patterns, causing a state of emergency and significant disruption. The latest episode, marked by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding, is a stark reminder of the escalating impact of climate change and the urgent need for effective emergency preparedness.

A Deluge Descends on Gold Coast

Extreme rainfall led to flash flooding and a severe weather warning issued by the City of Gold Coast. Residents were advised to avoid non-essential travel and refrain from driving through flooded areas. The local authority provided regular updates through its website and social media channels, covering various aspects of the unfolding crisis, including waste management, the activation of evacuation centers, and the status of aquatic centres.

Emergency Response and Federal Assistance

As the southeast of Queensland was battered by heavy rainfall and life-threatening flooding, state officials initiated talks with the federal government regarding the potential deployment of the Australian Defence Force (ADF). Development and Infrastructure Minister Grace Grace confirmed the ongoing discussions, underlining the scale and severity of the situation. Over 500mm of rain soaked the already saturated Gold Coast, affecting several regions, including Coolangatta, Logan City, Beenleigh, Mount Tamborine, and Springbrook. Emergency Management Minister Nikki Boyd further warned of an additional 250mm of rainfall expected to hit the southeast.

New Year’s Day Flash Flooding

On New Year’s Day, the Gold Coast was hit by flash flooding, resulting in the closure of dozens of roads and triggering hundreds of emergency callouts. Over 210mm of rainfall was recorded at Wongawallan, with significant precipitation also noted throughout the Gold Coast Hinterland. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning, projecting further intense rainfall. More than 7000 homes were left without power, and residents were advised to seek shelter, stay off the roads, and be prepared to move to higher ground. Queensland’s Disaster Coordinator has been in talks with the federal government to assess the need for defense force assistance.

In the face of recurrent weather-related difficulties, the Gold Coast’s resilience is being tested. The escalating weather patterns underscore the relentless and indiscriminate force of nature, while highlighting the importance of emergency preparedness and the role of climate change in shaping the future of local communities globally.

Australia Climate & Environment Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

