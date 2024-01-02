Gold Coast Under Siege: Severe Weather Triggers Flash Flooding Alert

Yet again, the Gold Coast is grappling with severe weather, marking another instance of when this region has been at the mercy of extreme meteorological events. The weather bureau has reinstated its stern warning as heavy rain persists, posing a real and present danger of life-threatening flash flooding. The potential for 24-hour rainfall totals to surpass the 350-millimetre mark is quite real.

Imminent Threat of Flash Flooding

With three to six hourly rainfall totals between 100-200 mm expected over the next 24 hours, the risk of heavy rain seems to relent only by late tonight or early morning. As Queensland remains on high alert with more rain on the forecast, flash flooding is a distinct possibility. The south-east regions, including Gold Coast, are bracing for heavy, locally intense rainfall.

Emergency Measures and Support

Lance McCallum, Minister for Employment and Small Business, has announced concessional loans for small businesses affected by the severe weather. To aid recovery efforts in the Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, and Logan City Council areas, 50 Australian Defence Force personnel and high clearance vehicles are being deployed. Over the last 24 hours, the State Emergency Service has received a staggering volume of over 700 calls. Energy Queensland has mobilised 700 crews today for reconnections in areas like Tamborine mountain and the Jimboomba, safety permitting.

Weather Woes Continue

The wild weather in south-east Queensland and northern NSW is anticipated to persist, with heavy rain triggering fears of significant flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology has sounded an alarm about ‘dangerous’ conditions, with up to 200 millimetres of rain forecast in a brief period. The region has already borne the brunt of intense rainfall, with some areas receiving as much as 500mm in 24 hours. Major rivers are under flood watch, and authorities are urging residents to stay off the roads and avoid low-lying areas. The severe weather has led to flash flooding, power outages, and evacuations from campgrounds. Over 4,000 calls for help have been received by the State Emergency Service since Christmas, and severe weather warnings have been issued for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast areas.