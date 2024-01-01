en English
Australia

Gold Coast Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Major Disruptions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Gold Coast Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Major Disruptions

The Gold Coast, a famed tourist destination in Australia, has once again found itself in the grip of extreme weather conditions. Heavy rainfall has triggered worryingly high flood levels in rivers and creeks, posing a significant threat to local residents and infrastructure. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning, indicating the possibility of dangerous flash floods in the Nerang and Coomera Rivers.

Escalating Weather Conditions

In a city still convalescing from a previous harsh weather bout, the fresh onslaught of rains and thunderstorms has only compounded the situation. The Bureau of Meteorology’s warning has urged residents to restrict non-essential travel, prepare their homes for potential inundation, and stay updated on the evolving situation. The city has activated sandbagging stations, indicating the severity of the impending flood situation.

Flash Flooding on New Year’s Day

Adding to the slew of unfortunate events on the first day of the year, flash flooding has led to road closures, emergency callouts, and stranded holiday makers. The weather bureau’s severe thunderstorm warning was preceded by rainfall totals exceeding 210mm in some areas. More than 7,000 homes are still grappling with power outages, and residents are advised to closely monitor the situation and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary.



Emergency Measures and Federal Assistance

In response to the escalating crisis, evacuation centers and sandbag stations have been rapidly set up, while residents are cautioned to avoid roads and waterways. Queensland’s Disaster Coordinator is in discussions with the federal government about potential assistance from the defence force, indicating the dire state of affairs and the need for a swift, comprehensive response.



Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

