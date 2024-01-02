Gold Coast Hit by Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding, and Power Outages

Severe weather has once again battered Australia’s Gold Coast, bringing with it heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and power outages. The meteorological bureau has renewed its severe weather warning for the region, urging residents to be alert for potentially life-threatening conditions.

Unrelenting Rainfall

The Gold Coast, a popular tourist destination in Queensland, has been hit with rainfall that may exceed 350 millimetres in a 24-hour period. This severe weather event follows closely on the heels of intense thunderstorms that rocked northeastern New South Wales and southeastern Queensland. Towns in these regions accrued nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, causing widespread flooding and damage. More heavy rain is forecast until Tuesday morning, with totals set to exceed 250 mm (9.8 inches), more than the average rainfall for January.

Widespread Impact

The impact of the weather has been widespread. Social media footage reveals vehicles trapped in flooded roads and low-lying areas submerged under water. The storms have also resulted in power outages, with thousands of Queensland residents still without power from thunderstorms on December 25 and 26. The current weather situation threatens to further delay reconnection efforts.

Rescue Efforts and Future Precautions

In northern New South Wales, a family of four was rescued after rapidly rising rivers submerged their caravan park. As the Gold Coast prepares for additional rainfall, authorities and residents alike are bracing for further potential damage. This situation underscores the unpredictable and sometimes destructive nature of weather, especially in regions like the Gold Coast, which can experience severe weather events.

