en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Gold Coast Hit by Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding, and Power Outages

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Gold Coast Hit by Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding, and Power Outages

Severe weather has once again battered Australia’s Gold Coast, bringing with it heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and power outages. The meteorological bureau has renewed its severe weather warning for the region, urging residents to be alert for potentially life-threatening conditions.

Unrelenting Rainfall

The Gold Coast, a popular tourist destination in Queensland, has been hit with rainfall that may exceed 350 millimetres in a 24-hour period. This severe weather event follows closely on the heels of intense thunderstorms that rocked northeastern New South Wales and southeastern Queensland. Towns in these regions accrued nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, causing widespread flooding and damage. More heavy rain is forecast until Tuesday morning, with totals set to exceed 250 mm (9.8 inches), more than the average rainfall for January.

(Read Also: Eurostar Resumes Services Amidst Delays After New Year’s Flooding)

Widespread Impact

The impact of the weather has been widespread. Social media footage reveals vehicles trapped in flooded roads and low-lying areas submerged under water. The storms have also resulted in power outages, with thousands of Queensland residents still without power from thunderstorms on December 25 and 26. The current weather situation threatens to further delay reconnection efforts.

(Read Also: Severe Thunderstorm Causes Widespread Disruption in Victoria)

Rescue Efforts and Future Precautions

In northern New South Wales, a family of four was rescued after rapidly rising rivers submerged their caravan park. As the Gold Coast prepares for additional rainfall, authorities and residents alike are bracing for further potential damage. This situation underscores the unpredictable and sometimes destructive nature of weather, especially in regions like the Gold Coast, which can experience severe weather events.

Read More

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test

By Salman Khan

Streamer Izanal's Prank Backfires: A Look at Streaming Culture and Public Interactions

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
@Australia · 1 hour
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
heart comment 0
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama’s Rose Bowl Defeat

By Salman Khan

James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
4 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
15 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
21 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
21 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
21 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
22 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
29 mins
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
38 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
40 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app