Gold Coast Grapples with Flash Flooding: A Weather Catastrophe in the Making

In an unprecedented weather event, the Gold Coast has been hit by dangerous thunderstorms, dousing the region with over 300mm of rainfall and triggering potential flash flooding. The residents are being forewarned to refrain from travelling and to seek assistance if needed. As part of the disaster management strategy, community recovery hubs and relief centers are being established to assist those affected.

Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding

Over the last 24 hours, certain areas experienced close to 400mm of rain. This has led to flash flooding, urging residents to stay vigilant and be prepared to move to higher ground. Evacuation centers have been set up and the Red Cross is offering services to help locate and reunite family and friends. The weather conditions have affected aquatic centers and waste collections. Residents are being advised to stay informed and not to venture into flood waters.

Continued Rainfall and High Alert

Though the severe thunderstorm warning for the Gold Coast area has been cancelled, the threat of isolated heavy rainfall persists. Large parts of south-east Queensland remain on high alert for heavy rain, with isolated 24-hourly rainfall totals of more than 250 millimetres being a possibility. The past 24 hours have seen more than 380mm of rain over Springbrook National Park.

(Read Also: Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood)

Emergency Response and Evacuations

The State Emergency Service (SES) has received over 4,000 calls for help, 460 of those occurring in the last 24 hours. Flood warnings have been issued for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers, with creek level rises also observed around the Mudgeeraba, Tallebudgera and Currumbin Creeks. Thousands of homes remain without power from storms on Christmas Day, and people are urged to reconsider their need to travel. Fourteen people were evacuated from a campsite at Numinbah Valley after being isolated by rising flood waters. Dozens of campers were also evacuated from a site at Natural Bridge without any injuries reported.

As life-threatening flash flooding hits the Gold Coast on New Year’s Day, dozens of roads have been closed. The city has seen 100s of emergency callouts, and holidaymakers have been stranded. Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued, with intense rainfall expected to impact the area. Mayor Tom Tate has warned residents to stay off the roads and remain in their houses. Almost 7000 homes are still without power. Evacuation centers and sandbag stations have been opened for residents. Queensland’s Disaster Coordinator is in talks with the federal government about whether the defence force is required.

(Read Also: Former Australian PM Howard’s Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed)