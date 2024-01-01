en English
Australia

Gold Coast Faces Severe Weather Again: Impact and Implications

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Gold Coast Faces Severe Weather Again: Impact and Implications

The Gold Coast, a renowned Australian city, has been struck again by severe weather, leading to conditions that are causing disturbances to both residents and visitors. The city, known for its appealing climate and breathtaking beaches, is also vulnerable to intense weather conditions, including storms and heavy rains. As such, this recent bout of inclement weather underscores the unpredictability of Mother Nature and the necessity of readiness in such high-traffic tourist locations.

Weather Warnings and Implications

The City of Gold Coast has issued a severe weather warning due to intense rainfall leading to dangerous flash flooding. Non-essential travel is advised against and residents are urged to prepare their homes and stay updated through the Bureau of Meteorology and city websites. The city is still recovering from the impacts of severe weather on Christmas day and is currently experiencing dangerous thunderstorms. Residents near multiple Gold Coast rivers and creeks are warned to prepare for potential flooding as water levels rise rapidly.

(Read Also: Techie’s Fatal Fall from 33rd Floor in Bengaluru Highlights High-Rise Safety Concerns)

Effects of the Severe Weather

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Gold Coast, with heavy rainfall expected to continue. Parts of the Hinterland have already experienced significant rainfall, and river levels are rising in the Nerang, Coomera, and Pimpama Rivers, as well as Mudgeeraba, Tallebudgera, and Currumbin Creeks. Road closures and sandbagging stations have been implemented to address the flood risk. Thousands of south east Queensland residents could be without power for up to 10 days as the region faces another 48 hours of severe weather. An unprecedented blackout was caused by a tornado on Christmas night which ripped through the Gold Coast and Scenic Rim with winds of 150 kilometres per hour levelling homes and tearing down concrete power poles.

(Read Also: Shocking Road Rage Incident at Perth Petrol Station Captured on Video)

Recovery Efforts and Economic Impact

Interstate SES personnel as well as Disaster Relief Australia volunteers have arrived in the region to speed up disaster recovery. Frustrated residents have sought help from Deputy Premier Cameron Dick for generators and clean up assistance. Many local businesses have suffered significant financial losses due to the power outage and severe weather. Despite the weather, the real estate market remains active. A waterfront property has been listed for sale at a price of $375,000, though it is not deemed suitable for sleeping.

Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

