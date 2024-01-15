en English
Australia

Gold Coast: Australia’s Most Expensive Rental Region

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Gold Coast: Australia’s Most Expensive Rental Region

As the sun rises on Australia’s Gold Coast, Queensland, it casts a spotlight on a region grappling with a soaring rental market. Median rental rates have escalated to an unprecedented $850 per week for a house and $680 per week for a unit, surpassing costs in major metropolises like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. This surge has positioned Gold Coast as the most expensive region to rent in, a title reflecting both the area’s allure and its inhabitants’ predicament.

The Impact of Rising Rental Rates

The steep climb in rental prices has catalyzed a shift in tenants’ living arrangements. Residents, such as disability support worker Lillian Reed, now find themselves sharing properties to mitigate costs. Reed, along with four others, resides in a four-bedroom house – a testament to the changing landscape of living in the Gold Coast. Real estate agent Dot Hamilton noticed this trend towards more shared rentals and a pivot away from investment properties towards owner-occupied homes.

Four years ago, a beachside two-bedroom apartment, with its oceanic views and proximity to the city’s vibrant life, could be rented for $450. Today, that same apartment demands around $730 – a stark indication of the region’s escalating rental market. This surge has resulted in tenants allocating a larger portion of their income to rent, with some dedicating up to 50% of their earnings – a hefty price for a roof over their heads.

The Gold Coast’s Strong Growth

The Gold Coast’s exponential growth has been fuelled primarily by a surge in interstate migration. Between 2020 and 2022, approximately 65,000 people relocated to this sun-drenched region, drawn by its captivating beaches and thriving economy. However, this influx of residents has put pressure on the rental market, contributing to the low rental vacancy rates, which stood at a meagre 1.2% in December.

Signs of Potential Rent Relief

Despite the high demand and low vacancies, there are indications that rents may have reached their zenith. Property inspections are seeing fewer attendees, hinting at a potential easing of the rental market. Speculations are rife about a possible rent relief towards the end of the year, offering a glimmer of hope to those entangled in the expensive rental web of the Gold Coast.

Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

