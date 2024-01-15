Globe Metals and Mining Ltd to Highlight ‘Green Niobium’ Project at 121 Mining Conference

Globe Metals and Mining Ltd, a titan in the mining industry, is poised to make a significant impact at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town. Taking place on February 5-6, the conference promises to be a bustling hub of industry innovation, with over 125 mining companies and more than 550 investors in attendance. This event is known for its private meetings between investors and companies, and expert commentary on industry developments, making it a vital platform for Globe Metals and Mining to showcase their advancements.

Unveiling the Kanyika Niobium Project

At the heart of Globe Metals and Mining’s participation in the conference is the unveiling of its Kanyika Niobium Project. This initiative aims to establish the company as the second vertically integrated Niobium Pentoxide producer in the world. Beyond its impressive ambition, the project holds significant potential for the fast-charging battery market, a rapidly expanding sector in today’s energy landscape. The Kanyika Niobium Project is set to redefine industry standards through its unique closed-cycle Chlorination refining process.

Green Niobium: A Step Towards Sustainable Mining

The Kanyika project is not just about mining Niobium; it’s about mining it responsibly. Emphasizing a low carbon footprint, the project harnesses hydroelectric and solar energy. This commitment to sustainability, combined with the transformative Chlorination refining process, positions Globe Metals and Mining as a ‘green Niobium’ producer, setting a precedent for the rest of the industry.

Ready to Break Ground and Yield Returns

Preparedness is key in the mining industry, and the Kanyika project is shovel-ready. All necessary permits have been secured, and the project is set to deliver a high rate of return. As per the 2021 definitive feasibility study (DFS), the project boasts an internal rate of return (IRR) of 50% and a net present value (NPV) of $1 billion USD, promising a lucrative venture for Globe Metals and Mining.