Australia

Global Search Intensifies for Fugitive Wanted in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Global Search Intensifies for Fugitive Wanted in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case

As the clock ticks towards the end of the 25-year Greek statute of limitations, Australian law enforcement agencies are escalating their international manhunt for fugitive James Dalamangas. The New South Wales (NSW) Police, alongside the Australian Federal Police and the Hellenic Police in Greece, are racing against time to locate Dalamangas who is suspected to be hiding in Greece. He is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of George Giannopoulos at a Sydney nightclub on April 25, 1999.

The Elusive Fugitive

Despite a warrant issued the day after the murder and numerous unsuccessful extradition attempts, the elusive Dalamangas has managed to evade capture. In 2019, a hefty reward of $200,000 was announced for information leading to his capture, but it has yet to yield any substantial leads. Intelligence reports suggest that Dalamangas is likely still in Greece, the country he is believed to have fled to after the murder.

Resounding Impact of the Murder

The murder left a resounding impact on the victim’s family. Giannopoulos left behind a wife and young children, and his sister, Toula, spoke of the profound mark the loss has left on their lives. She emphasized that their quest for justice remains unquenched, further intensifying the pressure on the authorities to locate Dalamangas.

Collaborative Effort With Greek Authorities

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Detective Superintendent Grant Taylor emphasized the need for cooperation, particularly within Greece. Greek authorities had previously agreed to prosecute Dalamangas, but the process was halted in 2007 due to his continued absence. The appeal for information has been disseminated both locally and overseas, including in Greek, in hopes of reaching someone with knowledge of Dalamangas’ whereabouts.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

