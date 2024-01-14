en English
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating Davos and Climate Conference Leadership

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating Davos and Climate Conference Leadership

January 2024 marks the launch of the first Global Playbook of the year, meticulously curated by Suzanne Lynch. As the international community shifts its focus from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in UAE, the spotlight now falls on Davos, Switzerland, the nerve-center of global decision-making. The 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) is about to commence, yet it arrives amidst a wave of criticism. The reluctancy to embrace generational turnover in leadership, a pattern mirroring U.S. politics, has put the WEF under scrutiny. Yet, figures like Klaus Schwab continue to wield their influence.

WEF 2024: Rebuilding Trust

This year’s WEF carries the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust.’ A call to arms for transparency, consistency, and accountability, it is a theme that will resonate in the corridors of the conference center. Delegates representing 100 governments and 1,000 partner companies are set to attend, rubbing shoulders with civil society groups, media, and celebrities. But there’s an irony that may not be lost on the attendees. The very secrecy and corporate structures that define the WEF could potentially clash with the ethos of its chosen theme.

Climate Conferences and Controversial Leadership Choices

The Global Playbook doesn’t shy away from controversy. It throws a spotlight on the contentious leadership of climate conferences. The appointment of oil executives to chair COP talks has raised eyebrows and questions about the commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels. This controversy was stirred up further with Azerbaijan’s nomination of former oil executive Mukhtar Babayev as COP29 president. While some back this decision, it has drawn criticism from NGOs and climate activists.

From Davos to Down Under

As the newsletter draws to a close, Lynch offers personal insights from her global journeys. She reflects on current events in Australia, acknowledging the Danish roots of Crown Princess Mary, who hails from the land Down Under. These personal anecdotes serve as a reminder that amidst the geopolitics and corporate power plays, there are stories of people, their roots, and their interconnections.

Australia Business Climate & Environment
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

