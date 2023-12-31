en English
Asia

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:21 pm EST
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and joyously welcomed the New Year, cities across the globe erupted in spectacular fireworks displays and public gatherings. As the clock struck midnight in each time zone, a ripple of celebration ignited around the world, each city adding its unique flair to the global tableau of festivity.

A Symphony of Fireworks

From the effervescent skyline of Hong Kong where the New Year was greeted with a burst of pyrotechnics over the traditionally favored Victoria Harbour, to Bangkok, Thailand, where the sky over the Grand Palace was illuminated with fireworks, the spirit of celebration was ubiquitous. The Philippines matched the merriment with its own festivities in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, and Makati, where revelers took to the streets for celebrations.

Not to be outdone, Singapore’s Marina Bay was set ablaze with the brilliance of New Year’s fireworks, adding another jewel in the crown of captivating global celebrations. South Korea’s capital, Seoul, held a ceremony brimming with jubilation, while in Mumbai, India, preparations were in full swing as vendors readied for festivities and people basked in the last sunset of the year on the beach, dancing the night away at parties.

Iconic Celebrations

Taipei, Taiwan, stole the show with a standout celebration where fireworks were set off at the towering Taipei 101 Tower. Not far behind, Beijing, China, held a countdown event at Shougang Park, complete with party glasses and artists performing, adding a dash of cultural flair to the revelry.

Down under, Sydney, Australia, celebrated with its iconic fireworks display over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. This annual spectacle never fails to captivate, drawing eyes from around the globe as one of the first major cities to ring in the New Year.

Photographs Capturing the Joy

The global New Year celebrations were captured and shared by various photographers, showcasing the joy and excitement of welcoming a new year. Each photograph, a snapshot of global unity, serves as a poignant reminder of how, despite our geographical boundaries and cultural differences, we all share the same hopes for a brighter, better year ahead.

Asia Australia Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

