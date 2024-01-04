Glebe Public Housing Block Faces Demolition Amid Controversy

A public housing unit block located at 82 Wentworth Park Road in Glebe, near a greyhound racetrack, is earmarked for demolition as part of the New South Wales (NSW) government’s redevelopment strategy. With a lifespan of 35 years, the block, according to the government’s stance, is ripe for demolition and reconstruction. The government aims to increase the number of homes on the site by 26, promising a better mix of housing. However, the project has come under fire from residents and community organizations.

Community Resistance to the Project

The proposed demolition and redevelopment plan have been met with strong opposition from local residents and community groups. Their concerns stem from the belief that the 35-year-old building is still too new for demolition. They argue that the lengthy process of demolition and reconstruction will further strain the state’s already overburdened housing waiting list.

Long Housing Waitlists and Eviction Concerns

As of November, more than 57,000 households were on the state’s waiting lists for public housing. In some regions of NSW, prospective residents have to wait up to five years to be accommodated. Housing NSW has already initiated the eviction process, assuring residents that they would be relocated to nearby areas. However, the underlying concern remains the potential exacerbation of the already lengthy waitlists.

Approval Amid Controversy

In December, the City of Sydney Local Planning Panel found itself divided over the development application. Chairperson Abigail Goldberg cast the deciding vote, thus tipping the scale in favor of the project. The decision to proceed with the redevelopment has stirred controversy, with community dissent underscoring tensions between housing development and the displacement of current residents.

Despite the outcry, the government maintains that the project meets solar access requirements. Data indicates Glebe’s need for more accessible studio and one-bedroom apartments, and the government’s plan is believed to best meet these social housing needs. Notably, the state government had previously abandoned plans to redevelop another public housing estate in Glebe, adding another layer to the ongoing debate.