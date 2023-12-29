en English
Australia

Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks and Mining Industry Thrive

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks and Mining Industry Thrive

The year 2023 was a mixed bag of triumph and tribulation, as a new state leader rose to navigate through a labyrinth of challenges. Amidst this whirlwind, the spotlight shone on Gina Rinehart, a towering figure in Australia’s business world, as she was crowned the Western Australian of the Year. This accolade underlines her indomitable success and influence within the mining industry. Rinehart, overwhelmed by the honour, acknowledged the award as a “wonderful honour.”

Subscriber Perks in News Services

On the media front, news services rolled out a plethora of benefits for their subscribers. They offered digital access to an array of content, from true crime series based in Western Australia to engaging video channels, informative podcasts, breaking news, and sports updates. Moreover, subscribers were bestowed with exclusive privileges like the chance to win appealing prizes, coveted discounts, and access to a rewarding loyalty program.

Gina Rinehart’s Impact in the Mining Industry

Gina Rinehart’s imprint on the mining industry, particularly in the lithium sector, has been profound. Despite fluctuating lithium prices, companies like Azure Minerals and Wildcat Resources charted remarkable growth trajectories in 2023. Azure Minerals posted a staggering 1600% market cap increase, catalysed by a significant lithium discovery that drew bids from industry titans like Mineral Resources and SQM.

In a parallel development, Wildcat Resources registered a 3375% market cap upswing, powered by the acquisition of the Tabba Tabba project and subsequent lithium discovery. These events underscore the continued investor interest and capital injection into the lithium mining industry, undeterred by market instability.

Australia Business Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

