Gina Cass-Gottlieb: From Legal Pioneer to ACCC Chair, Influenced by Dame Roma Mitchell and Sir Garfield Barwick

In 1978, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, then just 18, received life-changing advice from two of Australia's legal luminaries, setting her on a path to become a trailblazer in law and economics. Dame Roma Mitchell encouraged her to pursue a career in law, while High Court chief justice Sir Garfield Barwick highlighted her persuasive power. These interactions laid the foundation for Cass-Gottlieb's distinguished career, culminating in her role as the first female chairwoman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Trailblazing Path in Law and Public Service

After her inspirational encounters, Cass-Gottlieb excelled academically, securing a Fulbright scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley, after completing her law and economics studies at Sydney University. Despite facing early career setbacks, including a dismissive response to her desire to use her skills to help people, she persevered. Cass-Gottlieb eventually joined Gilbert + Tobin, becoming its first female partner and significantly contributing to its competition and regulation group.

Impactful Leadership at the ACCC

Under Cass-Gottlieb's leadership, the ACCC has made significant strides toward gender equality within its ranks, achieving near parity in its senior executive positions and among the commission itself. Her tenure as ACCC chairwoman marks a historic first for women in Australia's legal and regulatory sectors, underscoring the importance of diverse leadership in public service.

Advocacy for Future Generations

Cass-Gottlieb's story is not just about breaking glass ceilings but also about inspiring the next generation of young women to pursue their passions boldly. She emphasizes the value of curiosity, open-mindedness, and the pursuit of STEM fields, reflecting her own journey from a young debater influenced by Dame Roma Mitchell and Sir Garfield Barwick to a leading figure in Australia's legal and regulatory landscape.

Gina Cass-Gottlieb's story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of mentorship, resilience, and the pursuit of equity. Her achievements highlight the ongoing journey toward gender equality in the workplace and the critical role of leadership in championing diversity and inclusion.