Gilchrist Connell Announces Wave of Promotions Across Australian Offices

A wave of promotions has swept across the insurance firm, Gilchrist Connell, as it proudly announces the elevation of 11 diligent staff members across its offices in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. These promotions encompass one special counsel, six senior associates, and four associates, each a testament to the firm’s commitment to employee growth and recognition.

Special Counsel and the Emerald Network

Mariam Morad, hailing from the Brisbane office, has been promoted to the esteemed position of special counsel. Morad has carved a niche for herself in managing public liability claims in the realms of personal injury and property. Her promotion is not just a celebration of her professional prowess but also a testament to her role as a community builder. Morad is the architect of the Emerald Network, a networking platform with a clear mandate – to support and champion women.

Senior Associates: A Triumvirate in Adelaide and Beyond

In Adelaide, the trio of Madeleine Eaton, Thea Paleologos, and James Spartalis has ascended to the ranks of senior associates. Their promotions mirror their unwavering dedication and commitment to the firm. Melbourne saw the promotion of Abbey Stockley and Maddison Harrington, while Joel Speldewinde in Perth also joined the ranks of senior associates, underscoring the firm’s nationwide commitment to nurturing talent.

New Associates on the Block

Further enriching the talent pool, Peter Dalrymple, Lauren Anastasiou, Victoria Pechlivanis, and Sam Rowe have been promoted to associates. These promotions underline the firm’s belief in empowering its staff and fostering an environment that drives individual growth.

The Managing Principal of Gilchrist Connell, Richard Wood, expressed his joy at the opportunity to recognize and celebrate these achievements, calling it his favorite aspect of his role. These promotions are not merely a reshuffling of the corporate deck but a testament to the firm’s commitment to its employees and their professional growth.