Georges River Honors Exceptional Residents on Australia Day 2024

On 26th January 2024, the Marana Auditorium will echo with applause and celebratory cheer as the Georges River community gathers to honor three of its exceptional residents with the Georges River Australia Day Awards. This year, the honorees include the Volunteer of the Year and two Young Citizens of the Year, embodying the spirit of community service and youthful dynamism.

A Day of Inclusivity and Celebration

Australia Day is not just about recognition; it's a poignant reminder of community commitment and individual contributions. Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir points out the event's dual purpose: to celebrate the dedication of these individuals to the betterment of their community and to welcome new Australian citizens in a citizenship ceremony facilitated by the Department of Home Affairs.

The 2023 Localability Awards

In a commendable move towards inclusivity, the 2023 Localability Awards will be presented alongside the traditional celebrations. These awards acknowledge the noteworthy impact individuals with disabilities have made on the community. Mayor Elmir emphasizes that these recognitions are crucial to dismantling stigmas against people with disabilities and fostering an inclusive society.

Family-Friendly Festivities and the Australia Day Ambassador

The ceremony will be followed by a family-friendly picnic at Carss Bush Park, where attendees will enjoy food stalls, children's activities, and a fireworks display over Kogarah Bay. This year, the Australia Day Ambassador is Amanda Rose, the founder of Western Sydney Women and a prominent advocate for women in business. She will participate in the awards and citizenship ceremony, offering her perspective to the attendees and underlining the importance of community and inclusivity.