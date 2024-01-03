en English
Australia

Geelong Port Workers Strike: A Fight for Fair Wages and Better Working Conditions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Geelong Port Workers Strike: A Fight for Fair Wages and Better Working Conditions

In the heart of Geelong City, a chorus of protest rose from the docks of Geelong Port on January 1st as workers initiated a 24-hour strike. This action was not just about numbers on a paycheck but a struggle for respect, dignity, and a fair share of the port’s financial gains. The workers, members of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) and the Electrical Trade Union, were not alone in their protest. They stood together, bolstered by the support from local unionists, the Geelong Trades Hall, and members of the Socialist Alliance.

Why the Strike?

The strike was a response to the port management’s reluctance to offer a satisfactory pay increase following the expiration of the enterprise agreement in October of the previous year. The workers were not blind to the port’s financial triumphs. Geelong Port had been sold for a whopping $1.2 billion the previous year and boasted an after-tax profit of $8.4 million. The workers’ call for increased pay was their demand for a share in the prosperity they had helped create.

More Than Just Pay

But the battle lines were drawn over more than just wages. The workers were also fighting to preserve their four-day workweek arrangement. The management’s demand for an increase to a nine-day fortnight was a direct threat to the workers’ work-life balance. Their fight was a stand against the encroachment of work into their personal lives, an encroachment that had become all too common in today’s age.

The Workers’ Resolve

David Ball, the assistant secretary of MUA Victoria, echoed the workers’ determination to maintain their conditions and keep pace with the rising cost of living. His words highlighted the unanimous support for ongoing action, including work bans and rolling four-hour stoppages. Ball justified the actions by pointing to the port’s increased profits, a result of the workers’ efforts, arguing that it was fair for the gains to be shared. His words were not just about the strike but a call to every worker, a call for fair treatment and respect.

The strike at Geelong Port was more than a demonstration. It was a testament to the spirit of the workers, a testament to their resolve to fight for their rights, and a testament to their belief that their work deserves to be fairly compensated. The strike echoed across Geelong City, a reminder that the workers’ struggle is far from over, and their fight for fairness and respect continues.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

