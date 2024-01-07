en English
Australia

Geelong Man Sues State Government and Police After Being Shot in the Leg

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
In a remarkable turn of events, a resident of Geelong, Andrew Wilczewski, has lodged a civil lawsuit against the state government and Victoria Police. This follows a confrontation that led to him being shot in the leg by a probationary police officer. The incident, which has stirred considerable controversy, unfolded on August 26, 2020, in the serene neighborhood of Waurn Ponds, and was prompted by a noise complaint.

Charges and Counter-Charges

At the time of the incident, Wilczewski was armed with a shovel, which he contends was for self-defense. Subsequently, he was slapped with seven charges, ranging from threatening an emergency worker to assault with a weapon. However, in a dramatic twist, all charges were withdrawn in the County Court in March of the previous year due to substantial weaknesses in both the police investigation and the prosecution’s case during a committal hearing at the Geelong Magistrates’ Court in December 2022.

The Legal Battle

Despite the initial conclusion of the Victoria Police’s armed crime squad and Professional Standards Command that the officer’s actions were justified, Wilczewski’s lawsuit poses a significant challenge to their findings. He accuses the police of trespassing, failing to adequately identify themselves, and acting negligently. With the charges against him dropped, Wilczewski is seeking damages for the incident, potentially setting a significant precedent.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The case has not only exposed potential flaws in the processes of the Victoria Police, but it also raises pertinent questions about the use of force by law enforcement and the rights of citizens. The eventual outcome of this legal battle may well have far-reaching implications, and it’s a story that the nation will be watching closely.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

