Geelong Man Shot by Police Takes Legal Action Against State Government

On a fateful day in August 2020, Andrew Wilczewski, a resident of Geelong, encountered an event that would forever alter his life. He found himself at the receiving end of a probationary police officer’s bullet in his own backyard. The officer was responding to a noise complaint in Waurn Ponds, and Wilczewski, armed with a shovel, was shot in the leg. He claimed self-defense, resulting in him facing an array of charges, including threatening an emergency worker, assault, and assault with a weapon.

Investigations and Legal Proceedings

The incident led to a whirl of investigations by the Victoria Police’s armed crime squad and Professional Standards Command. Despite the complexity of the situation, they deemed the shooting justified. What followed was a lengthy legal battle, with Wilczewski facing seven charges. However, the courtroom drama took an unexpected turn in March of the previous year, when all charges against Wilczewski were dropped in the County Court.

Flaws in the Police Investigation

Scrutiny of the police investigation and the prosecution’s case during a committal hearing at the Geelong Magistrates’ Court in December 2022 revealed significant flaws. This discovery was instrumental in the withdrawal of the charges against Wilczewski. It brought to light questions about the conduct of the police, their identification procedures, and the handling of the situation.

Legal Action Against the State Government

Having walked free from the charges, Wilczewski is now on a quest for justice. He has initiated legal action against the state government. In his claims, he accuses the police of trespassing, failing to identify themselves, and acting negligently. He alleges malicious prosecution and is seeking damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages. The aftermath of the incident has left Wilczewski suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, adding another layer to his ongoing battle.