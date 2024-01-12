Gascoyne’s Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules

It’s a region known for its stern alcohol rules, one of the strictest in the nation of Australia. Yet, surprisingly, the Gascoyne region’s Banned Drinkers Register lists a mere 14 individuals. This register, part of a broader strategy to combat alcohol-related issues, was implemented in May of the previous year in the locales of Gascoyne Junction and Carnarvon.

The Rationale Behind the Register

The introduction of the Banned Drinkers Register was a response to a significant escalation in alcohol-driven criminal activity in the Carnarvon area. This surge not only alarmed local residents but also caught the attention of the entire state. The register was seen as a necessary tool to help limit the consumption of alcohol and, in turn, reduce the related crime rates.

A Regional Comparison

Though the Gascoyne region’s register has a notably small number of individuals listed compared to its neighbouring regions, it should not be interpreted as a failure of the initiative. The differences in these numbers could be attributed to several factors, including population size, the effectiveness of enforcement, and societal attitudes towards drinking.

