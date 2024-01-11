en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Gascoyne’s Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Gascoyne’s Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations

Despite the implementation of some of Australia’s most stringent alcohol regulations, the Gascoyne region’s Banned Drinkers Register lists a mere 14 individuals. This register, introduced in May of the previous year in Gascoyne Junction and Carnarvon, was a reactive measure to a surge in alcohol-related crimes in Carnarvon that had drawn statewide attention. The restrictions, coupled with the register, were designed to mitigate the negative impact of excessive alcohol consumption on the community.

Alcohol Abuse: A Persistent Issue

Alcohol abuse and its ensuing consequences, especially in areas like Gascoyne, continue to pose a significant challenge for local authorities striving to reduce crime and enhance public safety. The issue is further underscored by the contrast between the number of individuals on the Banned Drinkers Register in Gascoyne and neighboring regions.

The Banned Drinkers Register: A Tool for Safer Communities

The Banned Drinkers Register aims to limit the availability of alcohol to those who have been identified as contributing to alcohol-related harm. The objective is to foster a safer and more responsible drinking environment. The register, in theory, should serve as a deterrent to excessive drinking and the potential for alcohol-induced criminal activities.

The Effectiveness of the Register

The effectiveness of the Banned Drinkers Register, however, is called into question when considering the low enrollment in the Gascoyne region. The surprisingly small number of individuals listed on the register suggests a potential disconnect between the enforcement of alcohol regulations and the actual impact on the community. As such, these findings may prompt a reevaluation of the strategies used to combat alcohol-related issues in the region, ensuring they effectively address the root causes of alcohol abuse.

0
Australia Crime Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
An intricate web of crime and music came to light when police arrested two individuals allegedly connected to a notorious crime syndicate in Sydney. The accused were reportedly planning to assassinate four members of the Western Sydney rap group, ONEFOUR. The plot, which was unearthed during a broader investigation into an international crime syndicate from
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
Australians Face Rising Scams Involving AI and QR Codes
12 mins ago
Australians Face Rising Scams Involving AI and QR Codes
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
13 mins ago
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
3 mins ago
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries
6 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries
Mysterious Mass Death of Sea Creatures on Australian Beach Sparks Investigation
12 mins ago
Mysterious Mass Death of Sea Creatures on Australian Beach Sparks Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
2 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
3 mins
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
3 mins
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
5 mins
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
6 mins
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
6 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
7 mins
Trump's Legal Battle Amid 2024 Nomination Quest and Other Key US Events
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app