Gamification in Online Trading: A Strategy of Risk

Online trading platforms, the digital arenas where investors wrestle with the bull and bear of the financial markets, have been found using gamification strategies to stir up increased trading activity. This revelation comes from a report published by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), based on its surveillance of online trading platforms for the financial year 2022-23.

Lure of the Game

The strategies include the offering of prizes and giveaways that act as a lure, drawing investors towards making riskier investment decisions. These incentives, while potentially attractive, can lead investors into precarious financial territories, such as high-risk speculative investments like contracts for difference (CFDs) and cryptocurrencies.

Digital Engagement Practices: Shaping the Choice Architecture

Online trading platforms are not just using incentives to boost trading activity. Their arsenal includes digital engagement practices designed to shape the 'choice architecture' of the platform. Such practices nudge consumers towards certain options, often ones that carry higher risks but also generate higher fees for the platform.

Growth of the Retail Investor

These findings are particularly significant given the growth of the retail investor group since the COVID-19 pandemic. With many individuals turning to trading during lockdowns, the need for enhanced protections for these investors has become an urgent priority. The ASIC report underscores this, highlighting the measures the regulator is taking to safeguard the interests of these investors.

Global Online Trading Landscape

The ASIC report arrives at a time when the global online trading platform market is witnessing robust expansion. Fuelled by increasing global connectivity and internet availability, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90% from 2023 to 2030. Major players in the market include Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, and Robinhood Markets. Amidst the opportunities, the industry also faces threats from cyberattacks, fraud, and hacking, emphasizing the need for stringent security measures.