Australia

Gail Kelly, Former Westpac CEO, Nominated to UBS Board

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Gail Kelly, Former Westpac CEO, Nominated to UBS Board

In a significant move, Gail Kelly, renowned as the first woman to helm a major Australian bank, is poised to join the board of directors of the UBS Group. Kelly, who led Westpac Banking to an era of unprecedented growth during her tenure from 2008, has been lauded for her leadership and adeptness in banking mergers.

Kelly’s Stellar Tenure at Westpac

During her seven-year stint at Westpac, Kelly presided over a period of transformative growth. The bank’s profits and market capitalization both more than doubled under her watch, marking an era of significant expansion and profitability. Kelly’s leadership was instrumental in steering the bank through challenging economic times, and her appointment at UBS Group is expected to bring a similar level of strategic foresight and success.

UBS Chairman Commends Kelly’s Leadership

UBS Chairman, Colm Kelleher, has spoken highly of Kelly’s reputation and leadership skills, specifically underscoring her experience with mergers. This acumen will prove invaluable given UBS’s recent acquisition of Credit Suisse, a rescue operation spearheaded by the Swiss government. The integration of Credit Suisse into UBS’s operations presents a complex and demanding task, and Kelly’s expertise in this arena will undoubtedly prove beneficial.

Kelly’s Banking History and Future Prospects

With a 35-year history in banking, Kelly is no stranger to the dynamics and challenges of the financial sector. From 2016 to 2023, she served as a senior global advisor to the UBS CEO and its group executive board. Her insights and guidance during this period were instrumental in shaping UBS’s strategic direction. As she prepares to take over from Dieter Wemmer, who is not seeking re-election, the financial world watches with anticipation. Kelly’s nomination is pending approval at UBS’s annual general meeting on April 24.

Australia Business Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

