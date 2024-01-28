G Squared Launches Burrow: A 24/7 Social Media Monitoring Agency

In a proactive response to an escalating demand for constant vigilance over social media channels, digital consultancy firm G Squared has announced the launch of a dedicated 24/7 community management and social monitoring agency, Burrow. Born out of an acute awareness of the necessity for brand reputation protection in the age of digital ubiquity, Burrow is set to redefine traditional practices with a potent blend of advanced technology, innovative engagement techniques, and data-driven strategies.

Introducing Burrow: A New Dawn for Social Media Management

Operating from a command centre based in Sydney, Burrow's team consists of 30 trained community managers, ready to prevent negative interactions and potential risks from escalating into serious brand damage. The agency has been devised with a clear mission: to provide enterprise clients with unwavering, round-the-clock vigilance over their social media channels.

Among the high-profile clients the agency is already serving are Specsavers, Australian Super, Monash University, Stockland, and Bunnings, demonstrating the immediate trust Burrow has garnered within the industry.

Leadership and Vision

At the helm of Burrow's operations is Michelle Yanez-Olivares, who brings with her a wealth of experience from her time at the Accent Group. As the new community operations manager, Yanez-Olivares will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in guiding the agency towards its vision of revolutionizing social media management.

Brand Protection Around the Clock

Co-founder of Burrow and director at G Squared, George Pappas, underscored the importance of continuous social channel monitoring for enterprise organizations. In his view, Burrow's services are not just essential; they are a game-changer, particularly during after-hours and weekends, when the risks to brand reputation may be heightened due to reduced vigilance.

Pappas clarified that while Burrow will operate in tandem with G Squared, it will do so as a separate brand, reinforcing the distinctive identity and core focus of the new agency.