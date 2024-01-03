en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Future Fibre Farming: A New Dawn for Australia’s Goat Fibre Industry

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Future Fibre Farming: A New Dawn for Australia’s Goat Fibre Industry

AgriFutures Australia ushers in a new era for the goat fibre industry with the launch of Future Fibre Farming. Designed to scale existing goat fibre production, which includes mohair and cashmere, and to attract new producers, this initiative positions goat fibre as a competitive alternative to traditional sheep and cattle farming. Although small in scope, the Australian goat fibre industry supplies a significant 5.5% of the total global goat fibre. This program will be helmed by Dr. Mark Ferguson, in collaboration with the neXtgen Agri team and AgriFutures.

Revamping the Goat Fibre Industry

The Future Fibre Farming program is more than just a production initiative. It aims to revolutionize the perception of goat farming from a hobbyist activity to a viable commercial enterprise. With a budget of nearly $500,000, the program spans from November 2023 to September 2026 and seeks to address the scarcity of industry data and improve information flow.

(Read Also: Queenslanders Bolster Income through Recycling Initiative in 2024)

Information Dissemination and Awareness Programs

Various activities are planned under the Future Fibre Farming program to augment data availability and raise awareness about goat farming. These include an industry survey, the creation of an online resource hub named ‘The Goat Fibre Gateway,’ and the launch of a podcast called ‘The Fibre Frontier.’ These efforts are geared towards changing perceptions, improving understanding of the industry, and promoting its potential profitability.

(Read Also: Echo of Hope Amid Challenges: A December Wrap-up of the Entertainment Industry)

Investing in the Future of Goat Fibre

Investments in research, marketing, and extension services, in tandem with increasing global demand for goat fibre, present ripe opportunities for the Australian mohair and cashmere industries. The Future Fibre Farming program is not just a stepping stone towards the expansion and evolution of these industries, but also a testament to the potential of innovation and collaboration in transforming traditional farming practices.

Read More

0
Agriculture Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare

By Rafia Tasleem

Malaysia Intensifies Paddy Cultivation to Boost Local Rice Production

By BNN Correspondents

NFU Warns of Potential Consolidation in Horticulture; Urban gro Inc Secures $20M Contract

By Rizwan Shah

Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions ...
@Agriculture · 15 mins
Glastonbury Festival Founder Michael Eavis Knighted for Contributions ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the Prospects of the Global Wheat Seeds Market: 2024-2032

By Salman Khan

Unveiling the Prospects of the Global Wheat Seeds Market: 2024-2032
Iran and India Hold Talks to Boost Animal and Aquaculture Trade

By Dil Bar Irshad

Iran and India Hold Talks to Boost Animal and Aquaculture Trade
Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023
Indiana Crop Advisers Discuss Managing Minor Pests to Protect Corn Yield

By Nimrah Khatoon

Indiana Crop Advisers Discuss Managing Minor Pests to Protect Corn Yield
Latest Headlines
World News
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
23 seconds
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan
31 seconds
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan
Thrills and Spills: Czechia, U.S., Finland, and Sweden Advance to World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals
32 seconds
Thrills and Spills: Czechia, U.S., Finland, and Sweden Advance to World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
38 seconds
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
1 min
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
1 min
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
1 min
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
1 min
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
5 mins
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
15 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
19 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
49 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app