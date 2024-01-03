Future Fibre Farming: A New Dawn for Australia’s Goat Fibre Industry

AgriFutures Australia ushers in a new era for the goat fibre industry with the launch of Future Fibre Farming. Designed to scale existing goat fibre production, which includes mohair and cashmere, and to attract new producers, this initiative positions goat fibre as a competitive alternative to traditional sheep and cattle farming. Although small in scope, the Australian goat fibre industry supplies a significant 5.5% of the total global goat fibre. This program will be helmed by Dr. Mark Ferguson, in collaboration with the neXtgen Agri team and AgriFutures.

Revamping the Goat Fibre Industry

The Future Fibre Farming program is more than just a production initiative. It aims to revolutionize the perception of goat farming from a hobbyist activity to a viable commercial enterprise. With a budget of nearly $500,000, the program spans from November 2023 to September 2026 and seeks to address the scarcity of industry data and improve information flow.

Information Dissemination and Awareness Programs

Various activities are planned under the Future Fibre Farming program to augment data availability and raise awareness about goat farming. These include an industry survey, the creation of an online resource hub named ‘The Goat Fibre Gateway,’ and the launch of a podcast called ‘The Fibre Frontier.’ These efforts are geared towards changing perceptions, improving understanding of the industry, and promoting its potential profitability.

Investing in the Future of Goat Fibre

Investments in research, marketing, and extension services, in tandem with increasing global demand for goat fibre, present ripe opportunities for the Australian mohair and cashmere industries. The Future Fibre Farming program is not just a stepping stone towards the expansion and evolution of these industries, but also a testament to the potential of innovation and collaboration in transforming traditional farming practices.

