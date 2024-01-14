en English
Australia

Fundraising Screening of ‘Force of Nature’ to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
Fundraising Screening of ‘Force of Nature’ to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services

A unique fundraising initiative is set to take place at the Cameo Cinema in Belgrave and the Lorne Theatre, featuring a special screening of the film ‘Force of Nature’. The film, an adaptation of the second book by acclaimed Australian author Jane Harper, is notable for its portrayal of Victorian emergency services, underlining their critical role in the community.

‘Force of Nature’: A Tribute to Emergency Services

The movie shines a spotlight on the tireless efforts of emergency services, offering a narrative that resonates deeply with the community. In a statement, CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan lauded the film, emphasizing its role in recognizing the indispensable contributions of CFA volunteers. Heffernan sees the screenings as an excellent opportunity to raise funds for the organization, allowing it to continue its invaluable service to the community.

Screenings with a Purpose

The choice of venues for the screenings—Belgrave’s Cameo Cinema and the Lorne Theatre—is strategic, as these are the very locations where the movie was filmed. This adds a layer of authenticity to the event, making it a truly immersive experience for the audience. Tickets are priced at $20, excluding the booking fee, and all proceeds from the sales will go directly to the CFA Public Donations Fund.

Supporting Volunteer Training and Equipment

The CFA Public Donations Fund is dedicated to supporting volunteer training and equipment. It is managed by the CFA board, ensuring that donations directly contribute to enhancing the capabilities of the volunteers. The Belgrave screening is scheduled for February 4, 2023, at 2:30 pm, while the Lorne screening will take place on January 29, 2023, at 5:45 pm. Tickets for both screenings can be purchased online at trybooking.com/COLEN and trybooking.com/COLDJ respectively.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

