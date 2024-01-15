en English
Australia

Fulton Hogan Bags Contract for Mornington Peninsula Shire’s Road Maintenance

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Fulton Hogan Bags Contract for Mornington Peninsula Shire’s Road Maintenance

Fulton Hogan Industries Pty Ltd has landed the contract to oversee the maintenance of road corridors for Mornington Peninsula Shire, marking a significant stride under the Shire’s newly revamped maintenance service delivery model. Starting July 2024, Fulton Hogan will be accountable for maintaining 1,700 km of roads, drains, and footpaths, a responsibility that will efficiently manage over $2.3 billion in community assets.

Enhanced Contract Features

Derived from community feedback, the improved contract houses several enhancements. These include a robust program for road reconstruction and resurfacing, expedited pothole repair, a dedicated activity for intermediate road repairs, augmented drain maintenance, and targeted line marking renewal with the support of new technology. Night-time sweeping is also on the agenda, with the use of electric leaf blowers being a notable addition.

Emphasis on Sustainability

Sustainability is not just a word but a key aspect of this contract. It lays down specific requirements for carbon neutrality and an emissions reduction strategy. It demands comprehensive monitoring and data collection, the use of renewable electricity, and the incorporation of a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of recycled materials over the contract’s duration.

Gratitude and Optimism

Expressing gratitude to DM Roads for their past service, the Shire is eagerly looking forward to the impending partnership with Fulton Hogan. Mayor Councillor Simon Brooks articulated the thorough tender process and the consideration of various factors, such as resourcing, experience, and environmental management. The Council’s ultimate aim is to provide cost-effective and sustainable services to the community.

Australia Business Sustainability
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

