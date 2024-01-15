en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

From Tasmania to Throne: Mary Donaldson Becomes First Australian Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
From Tasmania to Throne: Mary Donaldson Becomes First Australian Queen

History has been written with the ascension of Mary Donaldson, a Tasmanian-born woman, to the throne of Denmark. The Australian commoner has become a queen, marking a remarkable shift in royal traditions and establishing a unique connection between Australia and Denmark.

A Fairytale Romance

Mary’s journey from Tasmania to European royalty began with a fairytale romance. She first met Prince Frederik of Denmark at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Their love story captivated both Danes and Australians, leading to their engagement in 2003. In May 2004, Mary married Prince Frederik, officially entering the Danish royal family.

From Commoner to Queen

Following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II, Prince Frederik ascended the throne as King Frederik X, making Mary the first Australian queen consort. The transformation of Mary from a commoner to a queen has been a captivating journey. Despite renouncing her Australian citizenship, her path from working in real estate to becoming the world’s first Australian-born queen has been closely followed and celebrated.

Australia Celebrates its Queen

Her ascension to the throne has been celebrated with jubilation in Australia. The nation watched with pride as Mary waved and beamed from a balcony at Copenhagen’s Christianborg Castle alongside King Frederik X. In Sydney’s Slip Inn, fans raised a toast to the new King and Queen. The pub even created a special cocktail and smoked hot dog in their honor. Mary’s crowning has also sparked Danish-themed festivities in central Sydney, strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Mary’s coronation is not just a personal achievement but also a significant event in royal history. It marks a new chapter in the royal traditions and presents a unique connection between Australia and the royal family concerned. Her journey from a commoner to a queen offers a captivating narrative of transformation, resilience, and the power of love.

0
Australia History
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
From Tasmania to Denmark: The Remarkable Journey of Queen Mary
From the tranquil island of Tasmania to the grandeur of Danish royalty, Mary Donaldson’s journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale. In an unforeseen turn of events, this Australian woman has ascended the throne as the Queen of Denmark, making history as the first Australian-born queen consort. A Chance Meeting That Changed Destiny
From Tasmania to Denmark: The Remarkable Journey of Queen Mary
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
15 mins ago
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
Queensland's Crocodile Sightings Reach Record High, Igniting Culling Debate
17 mins ago
Queensland's Crocodile Sightings Reach Record High, Igniting Culling Debate
Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Sydney: A City in Turmoil
3 mins ago
Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Sydney: A City in Turmoil
Unexpected Fortune: Man Discovers $1.2 Million Lottery Win Amidst Sleepless Night
7 mins ago
Unexpected Fortune: Man Discovers $1.2 Million Lottery Win Amidst Sleepless Night
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
10 mins ago
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
Latest Headlines
World News
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
4 mins
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
6 mins
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
10 mins
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
10 mins
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
12 mins
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
15 mins
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
16 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
16 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
16 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
42 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app