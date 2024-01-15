From Tasmania to Throne: Mary Donaldson Becomes First Australian Queen

History has been written with the ascension of Mary Donaldson, a Tasmanian-born woman, to the throne of Denmark. The Australian commoner has become a queen, marking a remarkable shift in royal traditions and establishing a unique connection between Australia and Denmark.

A Fairytale Romance

Mary’s journey from Tasmania to European royalty began with a fairytale romance. She first met Prince Frederik of Denmark at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Their love story captivated both Danes and Australians, leading to their engagement in 2003. In May 2004, Mary married Prince Frederik, officially entering the Danish royal family.

From Commoner to Queen

Following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II, Prince Frederik ascended the throne as King Frederik X, making Mary the first Australian queen consort. The transformation of Mary from a commoner to a queen has been a captivating journey. Despite renouncing her Australian citizenship, her path from working in real estate to becoming the world’s first Australian-born queen has been closely followed and celebrated.

Australia Celebrates its Queen

Her ascension to the throne has been celebrated with jubilation in Australia. The nation watched with pride as Mary waved and beamed from a balcony at Copenhagen’s Christianborg Castle alongside King Frederik X. In Sydney’s Slip Inn, fans raised a toast to the new King and Queen. The pub even created a special cocktail and smoked hot dog in their honor. Mary’s crowning has also sparked Danish-themed festivities in central Sydney, strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Mary’s coronation is not just a personal achievement but also a significant event in royal history. It marks a new chapter in the royal traditions and presents a unique connection between Australia and the royal family concerned. Her journey from a commoner to a queen offers a captivating narrative of transformation, resilience, and the power of love.