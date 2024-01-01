en English
Australia

From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

In an unprecedented turn of events, Crown Princess Mary, a native of Tasmania, is poised to ascend as the Queen of Denmark, marking the first instance of an Australian ascending to a throne. This historical transition follows the unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II, the longest-serving monarch in Danish history, who ruled for 52 years.

A Love Story Born in a Sydney Pub

The journey of Crown Princess Mary, born Mary Donaldson, is nothing short of a fairy tale. Her path from a middle-class real estate manager from Tasmania to European royalty is a captivating tale that spans continents. The story had its humble beginnings in a Sydney pub back in 2000 during the Summer Olympics. It was here that Mary met Prince Frederik of Denmark, marking the start of a secret, long-distance romance that would eventually lead to their marriage in 2004.

A Champion of Rights and Humanitarian Causes

Over the years, Mary has made a name for herself as a champion of women’s and LGBTQ+ rights. Her commitment to these causes, along with her humanitarian work, has earned her immense respect and admiration both in Denmark and across the globe. Her ascension to the throne is anticipated to further amplify her voice and influence in advocating for these rights.

Anticipating a New Era

The exact timeline of the abdication and subsequent coronation is yet to be detailed, but it’s expected to occur within the next few weeks. This imminent change signals a new era for the Danish royal family and indeed for Denmark itself. The Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has already hailed Princess Mary as a ‘wonderful ambassador’ for the state, while her eldest son Christian will assume the position of heir to the Danish throne, heralding a future generation of monarchy.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

