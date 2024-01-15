From Tasmania to Denmark’s Throne: Mary Donaldson Becomes First Australian-Born Queen

In an unprecedented event, Mary Donaldson from Tasmania has ascended to become the first Australian-born queen, creating a ripple of excitement and national pride across Australia. Her journey from a commoner to royalty has not just been a personal transformation, but it has also etched Australia’s connection to a royal lineage and ignited a renewed interest in the traditions of royalty.

From a Chance Encounter to a Royal Marriage

Mary Donaldson, originally a commoner from Australia, met Prince Frederik of Denmark in a bar during the 2000 Olympic Games. The couple tied the knot in 2004, setting the stage for Mary’s eventual rise to queenship. With the unexpected abdication of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, Prince Frederik ascended the throne, and Crown Princess Mary became Queen Mary.

A Celebration Across Borders

The Slip Inn bar in Sydney, the place where Mary and Frederik’s love story began, is now adorned with Danish flags and thrones for photo opportunities. Danish tourists and locals alike have flocked to the historic bar to mark this significant occasion. The celebration has extended beyond the bar, with multiple landmarks across Australia lit up in Denmark’s colors, paying tribute to the world’s first Australian-born queen.

Australia’s Pride, Denmark’s Queen

Mary Donaldson’s ascension to queenship has stirred a sense of pride in Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his admiration for the new queen and announced a donation to a charity working to protect the endangered Tasmanian devil in her honor. The Tasmanian government also plans to send a gift of Huon pine and make a donation to a charity supporting children’s wellbeing in honor of Queen Mary. The event has not only exalted Mary’s personal achievement but has also bolstered national camaraderie.