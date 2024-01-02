en English
Australia

From Tasmania to Denmark: Crown Princess Mary To Ascend as Queen

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
From Tasmania to Denmark: Crown Princess Mary To Ascend as Queen

In a historic turn of events, Australian-born Crown Princess Mary is set to ascend to the throne of Denmark on January 14, following the surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II. This will mark the first time an Australian ascends to a European throne, adding a unique aspect to the already significant event. The details surrounding the sudden abdication and the subsequent succession haven’t been extensively disclosed, creating an air of intrigue and anticipation.

A Modern Queen for a Modern Kingdom

Crown Princess Mary, a native of Tasmania, has been a shining beacon of modernity within the Danish monarchy. Her proactive stance against societal issues such as bullying, domestic violence, and social isolation, coupled with her fervent advocacy for mental health and women’s rights has earned her admiration and respect. Her relentless commitment to public causes, including championing for the LGBTQ+ community, not just in Denmark, but globally, has cemented her position as a contemporary and trendsetting royal.

Princess Mary’s journey to the throne has been a tale of love and destiny. She met Crown Prince Frederik during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and their fairy-tale romance culminated in a royal wedding in 2004. With the abdication of Queen Margrethe II, Frederik is set to become King, and Mary, his Queen. The couple, parents to four children, have been applauded for their modern approach to royal upbringing, with their eldest, Prince Christian, being the first Danish royal to attend daycare.

Unprecedented Times, Unforeseen Future

The sudden abdication of Queen Margrethe II, after 52 years on the throne, sent shockwaves across the nation. The transition from Crown Princess to Queen will undoubtedly place Mary in the limelight, with increased scrutiny and official engagements. The couple’s security needs and formalities will increase, and Mary will have exclusive access to the priceless Crown Jewels reserved only for Denmark’s Queen. Despite the unexpectedness of the situation, Denmark eagerly awaits the ascension of its new Queen.

Australia Europe
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

