From Sydney Executive to Queen: Princess Mary’s Ascension to the Danish Throne

Princess Mary of Denmark, a native Australian, is on the brink of becoming the Queen of Denmark following Queen Margrethe’s sudden abdication announced on New Year’s Eve. The tale of Mary’s journey from a Sydney marketing executive to a member of one of Europe’s oldest royal families has been dubbed a modern-day fairytale and captivated many worldwide.

A Grief-Stricken Past

While Mary’s narrative might seem like a dream, it is not without its share of heartache. At the tender age of 26, Mary underwent the painful loss of her mother, Henrietta ‘Etta’ Donaldson. This tragic event occurred a few years before her fortuitous meeting with Prince Frederik in 2000. In rare interviews with Women’s Weekly in 2016 and a Danish media outlet in 2015, Princess Mary shared insights into her deep-seated grief and isolation after her mother’s passing. She asserted that this traumatic experience, although harrowing, fortified her over time.

The Journey to Royalty

The loss of her mother spurred Mary to embark on a journey across Europe, during which she briefly worked in Edinburgh. Eventually, this voyage led her back to Sydney, where destiny had her encounter her future husband, Prince Frederik. Since their marriage in 2004, Mary has been an integral part of the Danish royal family, forging a strong bond with Queen Margrethe. The Queen has often expressed her admiration for Mary, particularly recalling her grace and natural disposition at her wedding.

Ascension to the Throne

Australian-born Princess Mary is poised to be crowned Queen of Denmark alongside her husband, Prince Frederik, following the abdication of Queen Margrethe. The Queen’s decision to step down, declared during her New Year’s speech, has set the stage for a royal reshuffle. The transition of power will take place during the Council of State meeting, at which the Queen will officially sign her abdication. Consequently, Princess Mary will arrive as a crown princess and leave as Queen. The Danish palace has clarified that the new sovereign will assume all responsibilities of the head of state.