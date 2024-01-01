From Soap Star to Hollywood Bartender: Kimberley Cooper’s Life After ‘Home And Away’

Once a beloved figure on Australian television, Kimberley Cooper, known for her role as Gypsy Nash in the popular soap opera ‘Home And Away,’ has switched lanes from the glamour of acting to an entirely different lifestyle. At 43, the former Logie Award-winning actress is now residing in one of the world’s entertainment capitals, Hollywood, but in a role that’s a far cry from her past.

From Soap Star to Bartender

Stepping away from the spotlight, Cooper has been earning her living as a bartender. However, her creative spirit hasn’t been entirely silenced; she has ventured into the realm of writing for plays, television, and film. Despite the lack of clarity regarding the success of this endeavor, it seems that Cooper is content with her new life, away from the constant scrutiny of the public eye.

A Journey Beyond Acting

Since her departure from ‘Home And Away,’ Cooper’s journey has taken her to various places and experiences. She participated in Australia’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2002, following which she moved to New York City to perform in a production of ‘The Boys.’ Eventually, she relocated to Los Angeles, where she currently resides. Her last known acting stint was in the 2015 thriller ‘Natural Injustice.’

Personal Life Highlights

In the midst of her career transitions, Cooper’s personal life has blossomed. Recently, she got engaged to Bryan Croker, an American businessman in the film and television distribution sector. The couple celebrated their engagement in a way that harks back to their first date, sharing their favorite Thai food. Cooper’s fond memories of her time on ‘Home And Away,’ for which she won a Logie Award in 1999, remain untarnished, and she harbors no regrets about her involvement in the show. The actress made headlines in 2019, paying tribute on social media to her late former co-star Ben Unwin.