From Real Estate Agent to Queen: The Unusual Journey of Mary Donaldson

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
From Real Estate Agent to Queen: The Unusual Journey of Mary Donaldson

In an intriguing turn of events, the Danish Royal Household has announced the ascension of Mary Donaldson, the Tasmanian-born luxury real estate agent, to the throne, following Queen Margrethe II’s decision to abdicate. With this transition, the former real estate agent is set to become the Queen of Denmark, marking a significant milestone in her life that began with an eight-week deportment program.

The Making of a Queen

Before her royal engagement, Mary enrolled in an essential course at Starquest in early 2001, later renamed Starmakers. This institution, nestled in Darlinghurst, offered a curriculum focused on enhancing self-concept and personal branding. The program, crafted by Teresa Page, aimed to equip individuals with skills like photographic posing, interviewing techniques, and stage presentation. This training, Page asserts, prepared Mary for her future royal responsibilities.

The Road to Royalty

Mary’s journey to royalty began when she encountered Crown Prince Frederik at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Their love story progressed, leading to a shortened course at Starquest due to their engagement. Following their grand wedding in 2004, Mary’s life has been a whirlwind of royal duties, a reality Page acknowledges, noting that the soon-to-be Queen is ‘quite busy’.

Controversy and Change

The royal transition has not been without its challenges. Speculations arose about the future of Mary’s marriage and her impending role as Queen when her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, was photographed with another woman in Madrid. Despite these hurdles, Mary’s ascension to Queen is imminent, with the abdication of Queen Margrethe set for January 14. The changes extend to their oldest son, Prince Christian, who will also receive a new title.

In acknowledging the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional custodians of Australian lands, this tale of transformation underscores the intertwining of two distinct cultures, creating a unique narrative for the Danish royal family.

Australia Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

