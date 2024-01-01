From Pub to Palace: Australian-born Princess Mary Ascends as Queen of Denmark

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, in an unforeseen move, has announced her abdication, setting the stage for a historic transition of power. The succession will see Crown Prince Frederik ascend the throne, and in a significant twist, Australian-born Princess Mary, his wife, will become the Queen of Denmark. The royal handover, slated for later this month, marks a profound shift in the Danish monarchy, propelling Crown Prince Frederik into the role of a reigning monarch.

From an Australian Pub to a Royal Palace

The story of Princess Mary’s ascent to queenhood is nothing short of a fairy tale. Mary Donaldson, originally from Tasmania, first met Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik in a Sydney pub. Their chance encounter sparked a romance that led to their engagement in 2003 and marriage in 2004. The wedding marked a historic point for Mary, setting her on the path to become the first Australian in line to be a queen. Together, the couple has four children.

A Queen-in-Waiting

Princess Mary, a former real estate agent, has evolved into a noteworthy figure on the global stage. She renounced her Australian and UK citizenship, converted to Lutheranism, and underwent a military education with the Danish Home Guard. Mary has emerged as a staunch advocate for women’s reproductive rights, maternal health, and international LGBT rights, and serves as CEO of Save the Children International.

Preparations for a New Reign

As Denmark braces for the royal succession, Princess Mary is gearing up to assume the mantle of queenhood. Her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe II, has been instrumental in preparing her for this role. In addition to her royal duties, Mary is expected to continue her philanthropic endeavors through her foundation.

The abdication of Queen Margrethe and the consequent crowning of King Frederik and Queen Mary on January 14 will undoubtedly resonate not just in Denmark, but globally, particularly in Australia, given Princess Mary’s roots. This historic event signifies a new era for the Danish royal family, and the world watches with bated breath as the future of the Danish monarchy unfolds.