en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

From Pub to Palace: Australian-born Princess Mary Ascends as Queen of Denmark

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
From Pub to Palace: Australian-born Princess Mary Ascends as Queen of Denmark

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, in an unforeseen move, has announced her abdication, setting the stage for a historic transition of power. The succession will see Crown Prince Frederik ascend the throne, and in a significant twist, Australian-born Princess Mary, his wife, will become the Queen of Denmark. The royal handover, slated for later this month, marks a profound shift in the Danish monarchy, propelling Crown Prince Frederik into the role of a reigning monarch.

From an Australian Pub to a Royal Palace

The story of Princess Mary’s ascent to queenhood is nothing short of a fairy tale. Mary Donaldson, originally from Tasmania, first met Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik in a Sydney pub. Their chance encounter sparked a romance that led to their engagement in 2003 and marriage in 2004. The wedding marked a historic point for Mary, setting her on the path to become the first Australian in line to be a queen. Together, the couple has four children.

A Queen-in-Waiting

Princess Mary, a former real estate agent, has evolved into a noteworthy figure on the global stage. She renounced her Australian and UK citizenship, converted to Lutheranism, and underwent a military education with the Danish Home Guard. Mary has emerged as a staunch advocate for women’s reproductive rights, maternal health, and international LGBT rights, and serves as CEO of Save the Children International.

Preparations for a New Reign

As Denmark braces for the royal succession, Princess Mary is gearing up to assume the mantle of queenhood. Her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe II, has been instrumental in preparing her for this role. In addition to her royal duties, Mary is expected to continue her philanthropic endeavors through her foundation.

The abdication of Queen Margrethe and the consequent crowning of King Frederik and Queen Mary on January 14 will undoubtedly resonate not just in Denmark, but globally, particularly in Australia, given Princess Mary’s roots. This historic event signifies a new era for the Danish royal family, and the world watches with bated breath as the future of the Danish monarchy unfolds.

0
Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thunderstorm Enhances New Year's Celebrations with Natural Light Show on Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Battles Severe Weather: A Tale of Rain, Floods, and Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Fearless Australian Journalist John Pilger Dies at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Van Crashes into Homebush West Shop, Trapping Pedestrian

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock ...
heart comment 0
Crucial ‘Do-or-Die’ Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
John Howard’s Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal

By Geeta Pillai

John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safety Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
The Power of Small Changes: Unpacking Health and Happiness in 2024
1 min
The Power of Small Changes: Unpacking Health and Happiness in 2024
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
4 mins
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
4 mins
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
5 mins
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
10 mins
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
10 mins
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
12 mins
Asteroid Near Earth, Taliban Arrests, Warner's Toughest Bowler & Japan's Earthquake
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
14 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
15 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
26 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app