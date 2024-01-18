From Pests to Pet Food: Australian Entrepreneur Turns Rabbit Problem into Thriving Business

In the picturesque town of Arrowtown, nestled amongst the rugged hills of New Zealand, an unusual business has taken root. Mark Holness, an Australian entrepreneur, has turned a pest problem into a flourishing enterprise by selling rabbit meat to local pet owners.

A Business Born from Necessity

Holness, originally a road train driver in his native Australia, moved to Arrowtown to care for his ailing mother. His journey into the pet food industry began out of necessity. He began hunting rabbits to feed his and his mother's dogs, using a single shot from his air rifle to ensure a humane kill. His efficient method of dispatching these pests quickly gained traction among local pet owners, and what started as a way to feed his own canines soon transformed into a profitable business venture.

From Pest to Pet Food

Every rabbit Holness hunts is meticulously skinned, gutted, and minced in his mother's kitchen, bones included. The meat is then packaged and frozen, ready to be sold to the growing customer base. A 200-gram package of rabbit meat fetches a modest $3, equating to a return of about $15 per rabbit. Recognizing the rabbit as a pest with no value, Holness has cleverly tapped into a niche market, primarily using Facebook as his platform to reach his customers.

Diversifying the Product Line

Not one to let any part of his quarry go to waste, Holness has ventured into diversifying his product line. Rabbit ears and feet, once considered discardable parts, are now being dried and sold as dog chews. This innovative use of every part of the rabbit not only reduces waste but also adds a new revenue stream to his thriving business.

As his enterprise continues to grow, Holness has reached out to the Ministry for Primary Industries to ensure the legality of his operation. He aims to comply fully with regulations concerning the use of wild animals for pet food, further cementing his commitment to his business and the pet owners who have come to rely on his products.