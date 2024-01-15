en English
From Near-Death Experience to Demystifying Death: The Deadass Podcast

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
From Near-Death Experience to Demystifying Death: The Deadass Podcast

In the heartland of Central Queensland, Nicholas Smithson, a 40-year-old man, stared death in the face when doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 melanoma and gave him a mere six months to live. An intense regimen of immunotherapy, while saving his life, led to the onset of ulcerative colitis, necessitating the removal of his colon. However, Smithson, now in remission, refused to let his brush with mortality dampen his spirit.

Turning Fear into Conversation

Smithson, along with Bryan Perry, his best friend and a funeral director, created the Deadass Podcast. This unique platform aims to break the societal taboo surrounding death, instigating a dialogue about mortality. Smithson contributes his digital content creation skills to the podcast, adding a personal touch by sharing his life story. Perry, on the other hand, provides an avenue for others to voice their eulogies and share their personal encounters with death.

The Practicality of Death

The duo advocates for a practical approach towards death. They encourage recording last wishes and detailing preferences for funerals, ensuring that individuals can shape their final farewell. Palliative care researcher, Adjunct Professor Elizabeth Lobb, underscored this viewpoint, stating that Australia is a ‘death-denying society’. She stressed on the necessity of allowing individuals with life-limiting illnesses to express their feelings openly. Lobb further suggested that people consider their financial affairs and preferred locations for palliative care, promoting a holistic approach to end-of-life planning.

Unrelated Emergencies

In an unrelated event, Western Australia witnessed emergency warnings for bushfires, reminding us of the unpredictability and fleeting nature of life. Our story, however, remains firmly centered on Smithson and Perry’s mission to turn the fear of death into a conversation.

Australia Health Society
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

