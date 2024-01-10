From Marketing Executive to Queen: The Remarkable Journey of Mary Donaldson

An ordinary day at a Sydney pub during the 2000 Summer Olympics turned the world upside-down for Mary Donaldson, an Australian-born former marketing executive, who is now on the verge of becoming the Queen of Denmark. The current Queen Margrethe II, after an impressive 52-year reign, has announced her abdication. This transition of power will elevate Donaldson’s husband, Crown Prince Frederik, to the throne, making Donaldson the new Queen of Denmark. The official ceremony is set to take place on January 14, 2024, during a meeting of the Council of State at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

A Journey from Tasmania to Amalienborg

Born in Tasmania, Donaldson’s journey from down under to Denmark’s royal residence, Amalienborg, is nothing short of extraordinary. However, before stepping into the royal limelight, she attended an extensive eight-week course on deportment and etiquette. This course, conducted by Teresa Page, a former model and founder of Starmakers, a personal and professional development firm in Sydney, aimed to foster confidence, presence, and graceful posture.

An Unexpected Royal Connection

Unbeknownst to Page, her student Donaldson was nurturing a romantic relationship with the Danish crown prince. Page has since praised Donaldson as one of her best students, remarking on her engagement and enthusiasm during the course. The course, costing A$1,200, turned out to be a rewarding investment for Donaldson, as it prepared her for the royal etiquette she would soon need.

A Royal Romance Born in a Sydney Pub

The Slip Inn pub in Sydney, where Donaldson met Prince Frederik, commemorates this momentous encounter with a plaque. The establishment proudly flies the Danish flag, a symbol of the extraordinary love story that unfolded within its walls. The couple married in 2004 and now share four children, further strengthening the Danish-Australian connection.

As the citizens of Denmark await the ascension of their new king and queen, locals from Donaldson’s hometown find inspiration in her story. Ashley Brown, a horticulturist from Tasmania, highlights the fact that Donaldson met her future husband in a casual social setting, underscoring the unpredictability of life’s most transformative moments.