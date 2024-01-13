From Battlefield to Biodiversity: Canberra’s West Majura Grasslands Cleared of Military Past

In the heart of Canberra, nestled within the Australian Capital Territory, the West Majura Grasslands Reserve stands as a testament to the country’s rich biodiversity. This conservation area, now a sanctuary for endangered species, harbors a unique past – it was a military firing range until the 1960s. The remnants of this bygone era, unexploded ordnance, concealed beneath the verdant flora, became a forgotten chapter in the Reserve’s history.

A Hidden History Revealed

Local military historian, Rohan Goyne, brought the obscured past of the West Majura Grasslands to light. According to Goyne, the area had been gazetted for military use since 1911, where troops honed their skills through the synchronized firing of rounds. The awareness of this aspect of Canberra’s history, however, remained scant among the public.

Cleaning Up the Past

In October of the previous year, the Grasslands were sealed off from the public. The objective was clear – a meticulous search and removal operation of any dormant ammunition. Initial scans detected over 1,600 anomalies. Only a handful of these required controlled detonations, while the majority were benign objects like horseshoes and scrap metal. The operation was spearheaded by seasoned experts with military backgrounds.

Protecting the Future

Stephen Alegria, from the ACT Parks and Conservation Service, commented that the issue of unexploded ordnance had been known for about a decade. However, it recently morphed into a pressing concern for the management of the endangered grassland ecosystem. The Grasslands are home to many rare and endangered species, including the striped legless lizard, making it a key biodiversity hotspot. With the ordnance now removed, activities such as controlled burning for land management and public access for bird watching and walking have been resumed. The grasslands, once a battlefield, have now been fully restored and reopened to the public.