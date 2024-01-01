en English
Australia

From Australian Commoner to Danish Queen: The Historic Ascension of Crown Princess Mary

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
From Australian Commoner to Danish Queen: The Historic Ascension of Crown Princess Mary

A seismic shift is pulsating through the heart of the Danish monarchy as Crown Princess Mary readies herself for a historical elevation. The Tasmanian-born Princess is poised to ascend to the throne, transforming from Australian commoner to Danish Queen, following the unforeseen abdication of Queen Margrethe II.

A Royal Transition

Queen Margrethe II, after a 52-year reign, has chosen to pass on her royal mantle. Her abdication, announced subtly at the end of her New Year’s speech, caught Denmark off guard, marking the end of her reign as Europe’s longest-serving monarch and the longest-sitting monarch in Danish history. On January 14th, Crown Prince Frederik, her eldest son, will succeed her, adopting the title of King Frederik X. His consort, Crown Princess Mary, will be proclaimed Queen, a first for an Australian-born individual.

A Love Story Fit for Royalty

The romance between Mary Donaldson and Crown Prince Frederik, which began in a Sydney pub in 2000, is a tale of love transcending geographical and social boundaries. Their engagement in 2003, followed by their marriage in 2004, placed Mary in the unique position of being the first Australian in line to become a Queen. Together, they have raised four children, preparing them for the responsibilities and privileges that come with royal lineage.

Preparing for Queenhood

Since her marriage to Crown Prince Frederik, Mary has adeptly navigated her royal duties, winning the hearts of the Danish people with her commitment and fluency in their language. As she prepares for her coronation, she continues to receive guidance from Queen Margrethe, and is expected to champion various humanitarian and health initiatives. As Queen, her influence will extend further, offering her a platform for promoting women’s and children’s rights abroad.

The Danish Monarchy: An Unwavering Pillar

Despite recent controversies, the Danish royal family enjoys broad support, with an 84% approval rating in a 2020 Gallup poll. As the nation prepares to welcome its new King and Queen, it is clear that the monarchy remains a robust pillar of Danish society.

Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

