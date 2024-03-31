French Study Links Long-Term Use of Certain Contraceptives to Increased Brain Tumor Risk

A groundbreaking French study has illuminated a concerning correlation between prolonged use of specific contraceptives and a heightened risk of developing intracranial meningioma, a type of brain tumor. Published in The BMJ, the investigation zeroes in on three types of progestogen — medrogestone, medroxyprogesterone acetate, and promegestone — revealing that their extended use is associated with significantly increased risks of this rare but potentially serious condition.
Study Findings and Implications
The research utilized comprehensive national health data from France, analyzing cases of 18,000 women who underwent surgery for meningioma between 2009 and 2018. It found that prolonged usage of promegestone, medrogestone, and medroxyprogesterone acetate was linked to 2.7-fold, 4.1-fold, and 5.6-fold increased risks of necessitating surgery for meningioma, respectively. Notably, the study indicated no elevated risk for women who used these contraceptives for less than a year or for those using other forms of contraception, such as progesterone, dydrogesterone, or the levonorgestrel-releasing intra-uterine device (IUD).
Response from Healthcare Professionals
Experts including Associate Professor Gino Pecoraro and Associate Professor Susan Evans have called attention to the importance of these findings. They emphasize the need for women to periodically review their contraceptive options, especially considering the shift in preference from oral hormonal medications to IUDs, a trend likely to be accelerated by these results. The study, while observational and unable to establish causality, has nevertheless ignited a conversation about the necessity for further research into the long-term effects of contraceptive use.
Global Perspective on Contraceptive Use
With millions of women worldwide relying on these forms of contraception, particularly medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA), the study's findings have global implications. In Australia, for instance, MPA is widely used, and its product information already includes warnings about the potential risk of meningioma. This study sheds light on the importance of informed contraceptive choices and highlights the need for healthcare providers to discuss potential risks with patients, encouraging a move towards safer alternatives where appropriate.