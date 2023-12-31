en English
Accidents

Freight Train and Truck Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Two Lives, Disrupts Traffic

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:11 am EST
Freight Train and Truck Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Two Lives, Disrupts Traffic

A tragic collision between a Pacific National freight train and a truck at approximately 10:30 am on Barrier Highway at Bindarrah has resulted in the loss of two lives. The two deceased, aged 48 and 57, were train drivers heading west at the time of the incident. The 75-year-old truck driver, hauling avocados east towards Broken Hill, escaped with minor injuries.

Locomotive Derailment and Highway Closure

The impact of the crash caused the locomotive to catch fire and several train carriages to derail, leading to the complete blockage of the highway. This unfortunate turn of events has disrupted traffic and transportation in the area, with the Barrier Highway closed in both directions. As a result, motorists have been advised to take a diversion that adds at least two hours to their travel time.

Investigation Underway

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the causes and potential safety lapses. Pacific National, the rail freight company involved, has confirmed the unfortunate deaths of their employees, emphasizing their commitment to the safety of their workforce.

Impact on South Australia’s Road Toll

This devastating incident has increased South Australia’s road toll to 116 for the year, marking the highest annual total since 2010. As the Barrier Highway remains closed at Depot Road, Broken Hill, and the major highway connecting NSW and South Australia faces disruptions, the consequences of this tragic event ripple far and wide.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

