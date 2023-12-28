en English
Australia

Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:41 am EST
Next week marks a significant milestone in Australia’s healthcare landscape as millions of Australians will be able to receive free vaccinations at their local pharmacies. This game-changing initiative is expected to save patients both time and money while also alleviating the workload on general practices, thereby improving efficiency in healthcare delivery.

Transforming Healthcare Accessibility Through Pharmacies

The move to make vaccines readily available through community pharmacies is part of a broader effort to enhance public health services. This new approach is seen as a crucial step towards creating a more accessible and convenient healthcare system for many Australians, particularly those living in remote and rural areas.

Vaccine Disparities in the Asia-Pacific Region

A study conducted from 2019 to 2022 examined health access to DTP-based combination vaccines in 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The study revealed significant disparities in vaccine availability, affordability, and accessibility, with better-performing countries in terms of health and economic performance having higher levels of access. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated these disparities, particularly affecting lower-income countries and high-income countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Focusing on Robustness and Resilience of Vaccine Supply Chain

The study emphasizes the importance of paying more attention to national health expenditure and routine immunization services. By enhancing these areas, countries can improve vaccine disparities and strengthen the robustness and resilience of the vaccine supply chain, particularly during public health emergencies. This is especially relevant in the current global health climate, where the efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines is paramount.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

