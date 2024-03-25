Frankston's Redevelopment Plan Faces Melbourne Water's Flood Risk Concerns Amid Climate Change

Melbourne's floodplain authority has raised significant concerns over the proposed redevelopment of Frankston's city centre, which includes high-rise constructions near the beach, for failing to consider the critical risks of flooding and coastal inundation due to rising sea levels.

This dispute throws a spotlight on the long-awaited masterplan, highlighting the clash between urban development ambitions and environmental sustainability considerations.

Controversial High-Rises: Economic Boon or Environmental Bane?

The redevelopment masterplan, aiming to revitalize Frankston by introducing 12-storey apartment buildings, has ignited a fierce debate. Proponents argue these developments could economically benefit the seaside suburb, while opponents, dubbing the proposal as the 'Great Wall of Frankston,' raise alarms over potential environmental impacts, including flood risks.

This contention has led the Frankston Council to seek an independent planning panel's review, amidst awaiting decisions on two high-rise permits by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Melbourne Water's Intervention: A Warning Ignored?

In its submission to the council, Melbourne Water criticized the Frankston Metropolitan Activity Centre Structure Plan for its glaring omission of flood risk considerations, especially in light of ongoing climate change and sea level rise challenges.

The authority's scrutiny, intensified after the October 2022 Maribyrnong floods, emphasizes the necessity of integrating flood risk management in urban planning, particularly in areas earmarked for significant development density increases. Melbourne Water's warnings about potential floodwater access cutoffs and the unsuitability of increased density in flood-prone areas underscore the clash between development aspirations and environmental safety imperatives.

The Path Forward: Reckoning with Climate Realities

Despite Melbourne Water's stark warnings, the Frankston City Council is proceeding with the redevelopment plan, pinning the resolution of raised concerns on an independent panel's review. However, the water authority suggests deferring the plan until new flood modelling, accounting for expected sea level rises by 2100, is completed.

This situation highlights the broader challenge of aligning urban development goals with the imperative to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change, ensuring that the pursuit of economic growth does not come at the cost of environmental sustainability and community safety.

The tension between Frankston's redevelopment ambitions and Melbourne Water's environmental concerns reflects a microcosm of the global struggle to balance urbanization with climate resilience. As this debate unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the need for a holistic approach to urban planning, one that thoroughly integrates climate risk assessments to safeguard future generations against the escalating threats of climate change.