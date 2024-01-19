Frankston's Future: Community Divided Over Proposed Luxe Waterfront Towers

Frankston, a serene bayside suburb in Melbourne, Australia, stands at an unexpected crossroads, caught in a tug of war between its identity and development. The forthcoming federal byelection on March 2, precipitated by the untimely demise of Labor MP Peta Murphy, has thrust the city center into the limelight, raising questions about its potential metamorphosis.

The High-rise Controversy

At the heart of the debate is Liberal candidate and ardent pro-development mayor, Nathan Conroy. He proposes the erection of two towering apartment structures—the 16-storey Pace development and the 14-storey Harbour building. These high-risers, if realized, will dominate Frankston's skyline as the tallest edifices in the vicinity. Supporters argue that these modern behemoths could breathe new life into Frankston's CBD, currently marred by abandoned buildings and closed shopfronts.

Development or Degradation?

Groups like Advance Frankston, including soon-to-be residents of the new Horizon building, Trudy Poole and Garry Ebbott, champion such projects. They contend that they will invigorate the economy and stimulate diverse development. Yet, the proposal does not sit well with everyone. State MP Paul Edbrooke, along with residents of Long Island, expresses apprehension that these towers will dwarf existing structures and inadequately address the broader housing requirements.

A Community Divided

Russell Kerr, a resident of Long Island, criticizes the undue emphasis on high-end developments at the expense of affordable housing solutions. The community remains split over the destiny of Frankston, teetering between the allure of its picturesque beachfront and the allure of a transformation into a luxury suburb. As the clock ticks towards the federal byelection, Frankston's future hangs in the balance, with every voice echoing the question: Will Frankston rise as a luxury waterfront suburb, or will it retain its original charm?