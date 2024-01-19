FP Markets Joins Hands with TradingView for an Enhanced Trading Experience

FP Markets, a reputable broker with a global presence since 2005, has revealed its strategic alliance with TradingView, a globally-recognized charting provider and trader community platform. The collaboration is designed to bolster the trading experience for FP Markets' clientele by integrating TradingView's advanced charting solutions with FP Markets' robust suite of trading platforms, which include MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader.

A Partnership to Elevate Trading Experience

The integration ushers in a new era of trading experience for FP Markets' clients, offering consistently tight spreads, rapid market execution, institutional-grade liquidity, and an award-winning multilingual customer support team. The partnership is anticipated to empower traders with a comprehensive set of tools, fostering a conducive trading environment that caters to traders of all experience levels and styles, from short-term scalpers to longer-term position traders.

CEO's take on the Collaboration

Craig Allison, FP Markets' CEO, shared his excitement about the new partnership, stating that it aligns with the company's commitment to delivering superior trading tools. The collaboration, according to Allison, underscores FP Markets' dedication to continually improve the trading experience for its clients and cater to their diverse trading needs.

How to Use TradingView with FP Markets

To leverage the benefits of TradingView with FP Markets, clients are required to open a live trading account with FP Markets and create a TradingView account. Once the accounts are set up, they can be linked together, providing traders with access to TradingView's cutting-edge charting solutions right from the FP Markets platform. FP Markets offers over 10,000 tradable instruments across a range of asset classes and is backed by regulatory authorization from multiple agencies including ASIC, FSCA, FSC, CySEC, CMA, and SCB.