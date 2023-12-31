en English
Australia

Foxtel Takes on Streaming Giants With Sky Glass Launch

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:34 pm EST
Foxtel Takes on Streaming Giants With Sky Glass Launch

In a strategic move to compete with leading streaming platforms, Australia’s Foxtel has launched Sky Glass, an innovative smart TV service. The new offering, dubbed ‘Project Magneto’, seamlessly integrates free-to-air, internet, and subscription services into a single interface. Sky Glass, first introduced by Foxtel’s sister organization, Sky UK, in 2021, represents the latest attempt by Foxtel to stake a claim in the fiercely competitive streaming market.

Pushing Boundaries with Sky Glass

In an industry dominated by giants like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon, Foxtel’s Sky Glass seeks to differentiate itself through unique features and an all-inclusive subscription model. The smart TV, available in three sizes and five colors, offers an integrated 4K UHD viewing experience. Users can access a multitude of streaming services over WiFi, with the added convenience of a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system. A motion sensor for automatic activation further enhances the user experience. However, it is important to note that despite the comprehensive nature of the Sky Glass service, a separate Sky subscription is required to access content.

Foxtel’s Competitive Struggle

Foxtel, which is 65% owned by News Corp and 35% by Telstra, has had a mixed track record in the streaming market. The company has historically found it challenging to replicate the success of its sports services in other video streaming ventures. With the introduction of Sky Glass, Foxtel is essentially at a crossroads. It must determine whether it can sustain its proprietary pay-TV service amidst the onslaught of digital streaming platforms.

Expert Insights

Paul Budde, an expert telecommunication’s analyst and columnist at Independent Australia, sheds light on Foxtel’s strategic maneuvers and the potential of the Sky Glass service. He believes that Foxtel’s new offering could be a game-changer, but also acknowledges the challenges the company faces in a rapidly evolving market.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

