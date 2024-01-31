Foxtel Appoints Adrian Christie as New Executive Director of Group Communications

Adrian Christie, a seasoned professional in communications and marketing, has been named as the new Executive Director of Group Communications at Foxtel. He will replace Jacqui Abbott, who has served the company for three years and is stepping down to focus on her family, travel, and explore new career opportunities. Abbott will remain in her position until the end of March 2024 to oversee the launch of Foxtel's new service, Hubbl, and ensure a seamless transition.

Christie's Rich Experience in Communications

Christie boasts an impressive career in communications and marketing, spanning two decades. His specialities include youth communications, consumer technology, social media, content development, issues management, and corporate strategy. His prior roles include Communications Director at Aldi Stores Australia and senior positions at companies like PayPal, Sony PlayStation, and large agencies in Australia and the US.

Foxtel's Changing Leadership Landscape

Prior to Abbott's departure just before the Easter break, a handover period has been arranged. Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany acknowledged Abbott's significant contributions to the company and assured that she will assist with the rollout of Hubbl in her remaining tenure.

Christie's appointment is the latest in a series of personnel changes within Foxtel's PR team. In 2023, the company strengthened its team with the addition of Vida Scott as the director of corporate affairs. Parallel to these changes, former Foxtel publicity manager Helen Johnson now heads communications at Nova Entertainment, while another ex-Foxtel employee, Victoria Richards, has assumed a senior publicist role at Stan.

Broader Movements in Australian Media Companies

The reshuffling within Foxtel mirrors a larger trend in the communications teams of major Australian media companies. As the media landscape continues to evolve, these companies are strategically positioning themselves to navigate through shifting consumer preferences and technological advancements. With his extensive experience, Christie is poised to be a key player in Foxtel's journey forward.