Four Key Priorities Proposed for Australia’s Digital Platform Regulatory Reform

In a recent bid to reform digital platform regulations in Australia, a team of experts has laid out four pivotal priorities. These proposals aim to bolster consumer protection online, a pressing concern in the digital era of 2024. The team’s recommendations are a response to the Australian Government’s consultation on regulatory reform for digital platforms.

A Balanced Approach to Content Moderation

The first proposal advocates for a balanced content moderation approach. The team suggests a ‘notice and takedown’ mechanism. Under this, digital platforms are required to promptly address user reports of harmful content or face potential liability. This strategy aims to strike an equilibrium between over-moderation, which could potentially limit user interaction, and under-moderation, which can leave scams and harmful content unaddressed.

Revamping the ‘Notice and Consent’ Model

Secondly, the team underscores the need to move beyond the ‘notice and consent’ model. The recommendation is to adopt standard pro-consumer privacy and security practices that are clear and consistent across platforms. This would replace the prevalent practice where users often unknowingly consent to substandard practices.

Stronger Legal Framework for Data Protection

Thirdly, the team proposes a fortified legal framework, akin to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Such a framework would adopt a rights and standards-based regime rather than relying solely on consent. It would include ‘purpose limitations’ to prevent misuse of data.

Boosting Resources for Regulators

Lastly, the team emphasizes the necessity for better resourcing of regulators. They highlight the need for technical research expertise to effectively analyze and challenge decisions made by tech platforms.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) aligns with these ideas, working towards a strategic plan of action. The ACCC’s inquiry into Digital Platform Services is ongoing and is set to continue until 2025, dedicated to providing rigorous research and balanced regulation for the benefit of consumers in the digital era.