en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Four Key Priorities Proposed for Australia’s Digital Platform Regulatory Reform

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Four Key Priorities Proposed for Australia’s Digital Platform Regulatory Reform

In a recent bid to reform digital platform regulations in Australia, a team of experts has laid out four pivotal priorities. These proposals aim to bolster consumer protection online, a pressing concern in the digital era of 2024. The team’s recommendations are a response to the Australian Government’s consultation on regulatory reform for digital platforms.

A Balanced Approach to Content Moderation

The first proposal advocates for a balanced content moderation approach. The team suggests a ‘notice and takedown’ mechanism. Under this, digital platforms are required to promptly address user reports of harmful content or face potential liability. This strategy aims to strike an equilibrium between over-moderation, which could potentially limit user interaction, and under-moderation, which can leave scams and harmful content unaddressed.

Revamping the ‘Notice and Consent’ Model

Secondly, the team underscores the need to move beyond the ‘notice and consent’ model. The recommendation is to adopt standard pro-consumer privacy and security practices that are clear and consistent across platforms. This would replace the prevalent practice where users often unknowingly consent to substandard practices.

Stronger Legal Framework for Data Protection

Thirdly, the team proposes a fortified legal framework, akin to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Such a framework would adopt a rights and standards-based regime rather than relying solely on consent. It would include ‘purpose limitations’ to prevent misuse of data.

Boosting Resources for Regulators

Lastly, the team emphasizes the necessity for better resourcing of regulators. They highlight the need for technical research expertise to effectively analyze and challenge decisions made by tech platforms.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) aligns with these ideas, working towards a strategic plan of action. The ACCC’s inquiry into Digital Platform Services is ongoing and is set to continue until 2025, dedicated to providing rigorous research and balanced regulation for the benefit of consumers in the digital era.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
In a groundbreaking study, Australian researchers have unravelled the intricate relationship between romantic love and brain function, illuminating the profound effects love has on our cognition and behaviours. The study, a collaboration between the Australian National University, University of Canberra, and University of South Australia, zooms in on the brain’s behavioural activation system (BAS) and
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
AMP Economist Predicts December Inflation Could Drop to 3.3%
20 mins ago
AMP Economist Predicts December Inflation Could Drop to 3.3%
Macquarie University Adds 10 New Specializations to Master of Commerce Program
20 mins ago
Macquarie University Adds 10 New Specializations to Master of Commerce Program
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
7 mins ago
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
10 mins ago
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Bisalloy Steel Sale Protest: Activist Pleads Not Guilty to Assault
16 mins ago
Bisalloy Steel Sale Protest: Activist Pleads Not Guilty to Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
10 seconds
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
15 seconds
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
1 min
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
1 min
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
1 min
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
2 mins
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
3 mins
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
3 mins
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
3 mins
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app